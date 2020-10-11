ME’s Office identifies victim of fatal motorcycle crash on the North Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a North Side motorcycle crash.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m., Saturday, in the 12400 block of Starcrest.

Officials said Tyler Clay Nalley, 23, was traveling westbound on Starcrest when he lost control of his motorcycle, ran up the curb of the sidewalk, launched his bike nearly 15 feet in the air and wiped out into a ditch.

Nalley died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner.

No other vehicles were involved and the investigation is still ongoing.

