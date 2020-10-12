Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 11: Officials report 90 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 59,684 total COVID-19 cases and 1,201 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Sunday, an increase of 90 new cases.

No new deaths were reported today; however, a backlog of 27 deaths ranging from June 21- September 24, 2020 were added to the total count.

The 7-day moving average of cases, as of Friday, is 156.

City officials also reported that 192 patients are hospitalized, 81 are in the intensive care unit and 39 are on ventilators. There are 16% of staffed beds available and 74% of ventilators available.