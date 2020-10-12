What a night: 4 Texans claim top lottery prizes, first since 2014

SAN ANTONIO – Four Texans claimed top lottery prizes on the same night, marking the first occurrence since 2014, Texas lottery officials confirmed on Monday.

Oct. 8 will be remembered as a very lucky day for four Texas Lottery players across the state, as four jackpot-winning tickets were sold for three different draw games, totaling $1.55 million.

Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, said this marks the fourth time in Texas Lottery history that All or Nothing, Cash Five and the jackpot prize for Texas Two Step were won on the same day.

“The first time it happened, ironically, was on Oct. 8, 2012, so this date appears to be a lucky one for our players. We would like to congratulate this group of winners and we look forward to meeting each one of them when they claim their prize," Grief said.

Jackpot-winning Texas Two Step tickets were purchased in Kerrville and Cedar Park. The two ticketholders will share the advertised $1.275 million prize.

A $250,000 top prize-winning ticket for the All or Nothing Night drawing was sold in Grapevine, while a $25,000 top prize-winning ticket for the Cash Five drawing was purchased in Houston, Grief said.

Altogether, there were 64,776 winning tickets sold for the three draw games, combining for $1,954,650 in cash prizes.

The last time the jackpot/top prizes for all three draw games were hit on the same day was Oct. 16, 2014, when a ticket for a $225,000 Texas Two Step jackpot prize was purchased in Richardson, a $250,000 All or Nothing winning ticket was sold in Seguin and a $16,706 Cash Five winning ticket was sold in Corpus Christi.

