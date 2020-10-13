Plenty of history, haunts can be found in King William District

SAN ANTONIO – Located just south of downtown, the King William District dates back to the mid-19th century as the first historic district in Texas.

The area developed into a neighborhood with grand, impressive houses.

“It has such an amazing history and then it has some of the darkness that was left behind,” Fred Garza-Guzman, the owner of Curious Twins Paranormal, said.

Garza-Guzman is also a psychic-medium that gives tours of the King William District.

With so much history behind the area, it usually means there are also some ghost stories.

Some of the buildings with reported paranormal activity include two masonic lodges, the Odge House Inn, the Wolfe House as well as Southtown Commons Event Center.

“Phantom piano playing, doors opening and closing, many different things throughout the years,” Garza-Guzman said.

A big reason Garza-Guzman believes the area is so prone to paranormal activity is because of the San Antonio River.

“It helps the spirit world have the ability to manifest, have energy and so we think that there is a paranormal connection with the river,” Garza-Guzman said.

Curious Twins Paranormal is currently not doing the King William Tour because of the pandemic but is offering a couple of other walking tours this month.

