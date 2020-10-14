'San Antonio Charter Moms’ give advice for optimal learning during a pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – After most students spent the first grading period learning from home, some San Antonio area school districts are giving parents the option to send their children back into the classroom this October. Inga Cotton with the San Antonio Charter Moms organizations joined KSAT Q&A to talk about what parents should consider before making that decision.

