San Antonio Sports partners with area schools to make sure students get physical education

SAN ANTONIO – During the COVID-19 pandemic students, teachers and school districts have had to pivot from what they’re used to doing. It’s widely known that core classes like math, history and science started out as virtual learning and have since gone to a hybrid learning model. But what about physical education?

San Antonio Sports has partnered with local area San Antonio schools to make sure students are getting the P.E. that they need.

“San Antonio Sports' mission is to transform the community through the power of sport. And we recognized that there was a great need for quality instruction that can be used for distance learning. So San Antonio Sports took our i play! after school curriculum and turned it into professionally developed sport instruction videos that P.E. teachers and families across San Antonio can use to get their kids active at home,” Mandy Adkins from San Antonio Sports said.

Virtual PE instruction image. (KSAT)

Educators at Coker Elementary in the North East Independent Schoo District said using it has been an easy experience.

“I have my computer set up and I’m able to see all my wonderful virtual students and see how they’re going along,” Coach Lauren Ramos said. “We had been very fortunate in NEISD, since all of the elementary teachers have iPads on tripods. I’m able to use this as more of my teach piece and they can see what’s going on. But I am monitoring them as well. So there’s a really a good two-way interaction going on.”

And to make sure students stay engaged, San Antonio Sports has brought in the pros.

“Our soccer instructor was Michael LaHoud, who is a former MLS player for our track unit. We have professional USA track and field athlete Kendra Chambers. We also have some American ninja warriors who did a series for us on basic exercises. And then our basketball unit, which is coming up, is going to be former WNBA player Sophia Young. So its lots of great talent. These folks have played at all skill levels and they also have a passion for children. So the videos really relate to every age,” Adkins said.

The message is clear: even during these tough times, it is important to stay active.

“So when the pandemic hit, you know, it’s so hard to stay active and motivated, especially when we’re all going through this new normal and the unknowns. And so it was really important to us to give families and teachers resources that they could use to just help ease everybody’s process and staying active,” Adkins said.