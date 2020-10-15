South San ISD delays next move phase-in process after positivity rate rises in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – South San Antonio Independent School District is delaying its next move in its phase-in process since the COVID-19 positivity rate in Bexar County is now over 5% again.

Currently, the district only allows six to seven students in each classroom.

“We continue to be led by the data. We’ve always said that. And we always knew that if the data showed a higher risk, that we would adjust their schedule,” said Jenny Suniga Collier, public information officer of South San ISD.

Metro Health currently deems the school risk moderate, a week after it was considered low because the positivity rate rose above the 5% benchmark in a matter of days.

San Antonio ISD said it also would not allow more students in classrooms. District officials are waiting for local health data to show a positivity rate of 5% or less for two weeks.

