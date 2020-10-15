NEISD, NISD to allow more students to return to campus Monday

SAN ANTONIO – More students will be returning to the classroom Monday at North East ISD and Northside ISD campuses, school officials said Wednesday.

Only students whose parents or guardians previously signed up for in-person learning for the second grading period will be allowed to return to the classroom. Parents can still keep their children in virtual learning, and they may change learning environments for them every four weeks. The next date to make changes is Friday.

“We know that many of our children are eager to return and meet their online classmates and teachers in person. Among the lessons that we have learned during the pandemic is that many of our children must have the energy and resources of a classroom, with their teacher providing personal guidance and instruction,” NEISD Superintendent Sean Maika said in a video message to parents.

NEISD currently has more than 24,000 students and 9,000 employees. Since Aug. 1, less than 1% of them have tested positive for COVID-19, Maika said. The district plans to update the number of COVID-19 cases weekly on the district website.

Once the new students are back on campus, they must wear masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing.

Northside ISD also plans to accept new students Monday for in-person learning.

The district is currently operating in the Yellow Zone as part of its Health Transition Plan, which outlines the health metrics provided by Metro Health to guide NISD for students returning to in-person learning.

San Antonio ISD remains in its Yellow safety level until local health data shows positivity rates of 5% or less for a two-week period, which has not been met.

Until it does, student occupancy will remain within the 25% capacity, district officials said.

