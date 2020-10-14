84ºF

KSAT Kids Home Science: How to make oozing pumpkins

Check out this cool Halloween demonstration

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out how to make “oozing pumpkins”, a great Halloween demonstration courtesy of Steve Spangler and Sick Science!

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

Making Oozing Pumpkins

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • pumpkin; can be real or fake, but needs to be carved
  • elephant toothpaste (we have made this before)
  • empty glass or jar
  • hydrogen peroxide (2% or 3%)
  • active yeast
  • dish soap
  • warm water
  • food coloring

