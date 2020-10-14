KSAT Kids Home Science: How to make oozing pumpkins

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!
Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?
Well, check out how to make “oozing pumpkins”, a great Halloween demonstration courtesy of Steve Spangler and Sick Science!
Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.
Making Oozing Pumpkins
Here’s what you’ll need:
- pumpkin; can be real or fake, but needs to be carved
- elephant toothpaste (we have made this before)
- empty glass or jar
- hydrogen peroxide (2% or 3%)
- active yeast
- dish soap
- warm water
- food coloring