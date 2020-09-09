KSAT Kids Home Science: Kid-friendly elephant toothpaste

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this awesome at-home experiment from Thoughtco.com that creates a reaction resembling a smooshed tube of elephant-sized toothpaste.

So why exactly do you think the reaction occurs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesday when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the science behind it. To view, click on the video player above.

Make Your Own Volcano

Here’s what you’ll need:

empty soda or water bottle

hydrogen peroxide (3%)

active yeast

dish soap

warm water

food coloring

Procedure/Instructions:

Pour 1/2 cup hydrogen peroxide solution, 1/4 cup dishwashing soap, and a few drops of food coloring into the bottle. Swish the bottle around to mix the ingredients.

Set the bottle some place where you won’t mind getting wet foam everywhere.

In a separate container, mix a packet of active yeast with a little warm water. Give the yeast about five minutes to activate before proceeding to the next step.

When you are ready to do the demo, pour the yeast mixture into the bottle. The reaction occurs immediately upon the addition of the yeast.

