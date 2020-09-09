KSAT Kids Home Science: Kid-friendly elephant toothpaste

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!
Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?
Well, check out this awesome at-home experiment from Thoughtco.com that creates a reaction resembling a smooshed tube of elephant-sized toothpaste.
So why exactly do you think the reaction occurs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesday when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the science behind it. To view, click on the video player above.
Make Your Own Volcano
Here’s what you’ll need:
- empty soda or water bottle
- hydrogen peroxide (3%)
- active yeast
- dish soap
- warm water
- food coloring
Procedure/Instructions:
- Pour 1/2 cup hydrogen peroxide solution, 1/4 cup dishwashing soap, and a few drops of food coloring into the bottle. Swish the bottle around to mix the ingredients.
- Set the bottle some place where you won’t mind getting wet foam everywhere.
- In a separate container, mix a packet of active yeast with a little warm water. Give the yeast about five minutes to activate before proceeding to the next step.
- When you are ready to do the demo, pour the yeast mixture into the bottle. The reaction occurs immediately upon the addition of the yeast.