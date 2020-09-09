82ºF

KSAT Kids Home Science: Kid-friendly elephant toothpaste

This is one of the most popular chemistry demonstrations

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this awesome at-home experiment from Thoughtco.com that creates a reaction resembling a smooshed tube of elephant-sized toothpaste.

So why exactly do you think the reaction occurs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesday when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the science behind it. To view, click on the video player above.

Make Your Own Volcano

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • empty soda or water bottle
  • hydrogen peroxide (3%)
  • active yeast
  • dish soap
  • warm water
  • food coloring

Procedure/Instructions:

  • Pour 1/2 cup hydrogen peroxide solution, 1/4 cup dishwashing soap, and a few drops of food coloring into the bottle. Swish the bottle around to mix the ingredients.
  • Set the bottle some place where you won’t mind getting wet foam everywhere.
  • In a separate container, mix a packet of active yeast with a little warm water. Give the yeast about five minutes to activate before proceeding to the next step.
  • When you are ready to do the demo, pour the yeast mixture into the bottle. The reaction occurs immediately upon the addition of the yeast.

