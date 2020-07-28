KSAT Kids Home Science: Make Your Own Lava Lamp

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the STEMToyExpert.com and KSAT.

Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this awesome at-home experiment to make a lava lamp. Science enthusiasts and educators at the STEMToyExpert.com put this together.

Make Your Own Lava Lamp

We’ve tried this one in our classrooms, and trust us, our kids go wild year after year. Kids love making something that they can use as home decoration, and they love how easy it is to show new people – this is the experiment that lives on and on!

Questions to ask beforehand:

How do you think density is involved in this experiment?

Why don’t the water and oil mix?

Why can’t we shake our lava lamps?

Here’s what you’ll need:

Water

Clear Plastic Bottle

Vegetable Oil

Food Coloring

Alka-Seltzer

Procedure/Instructions: