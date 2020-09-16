KSAT Kids Home Science: Build a film canister rocket

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this awesome at-home experiment from Sciencebob.com that creates a working rocket!

So why exactly do you think the rocket is blasted upwards? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesday when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the science behind it. To view, click on the video player above.

Build a working film canister rocket

Here’s what you’ll need:

Empty film canisters or small pill bottles

Water

Alka-Seltzer

IMPORTANT NOTE: Parental supervision and goggles are extra important for this one, since the canisters are going to shoot up like a rocket!

Procedure/Instructions (from ScienceBob.com)

Put on those safety goggles and head outside – no really, when this works, that film canister really flies! If you want to try the indoor version, do not turn the canister upside down in step 5.

Break the antacid tablet in half.

Remove the lid from the film canister and put a teaspoon (5 ml) of water into the canister. Do the next 2 steps quickly

Drop the tablet half into the canister and snap the cap onto the canister (make sure that it snaps on tightly.)

Quickly put the canister on the ground CAP SIDE DOWN and STEP BACK at least 2 meters.

About 10 seconds later, you will hear a POP! and the film canister will launch into the air!

CAUTION: If it does not launch, wait at least 30 second before examining the canister. Usually the cap is not on tight enough and the build up of gas leaked out.

Related Content: