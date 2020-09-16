KSAT Kids Home Science: Build a film canister rocket

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!
Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?
Well, check out this awesome at-home experiment from Sciencebob.com that creates a working rocket!
So why exactly do you think the rocket is blasted upwards? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesday when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the science behind it. To view, click on the video player above.
Build a working film canister rocket
Here’s what you’ll need:
- Empty film canisters or small pill bottles
- Water
- Alka-Seltzer
IMPORTANT NOTE: Parental supervision and goggles are extra important for this one, since the canisters are going to shoot up like a rocket!
Procedure/Instructions (from ScienceBob.com)
- Put on those safety goggles and head outside – no really, when this works, that film canister really flies! If you want to try the indoor version, do not turn the canister upside down in step 5.
- Break the antacid tablet in half.
- Remove the lid from the film canister and put a teaspoon (5 ml) of water into the canister. Do the next 2 steps quickly
- Drop the tablet half into the canister and snap the cap onto the canister (make sure that it snaps on tightly.)
- Quickly put the canister on the ground CAP SIDE DOWN and STEP BACK at least 2 meters.
- About 10 seconds later, you will hear a POP! and the film canister will launch into the air!
CAUTION: If it does not launch, wait at least 30 second before examining the canister. Usually the cap is not on tight enough and the build up of gas leaked out.