Steve Allison, Celina Montoya face off in rematch in Texas House District 121

In a crucial rematch of the 2018 midterm elections that Democrats are counting on in November in hopes of flipping the Texas House, incumbent Republican Steve Allison is facing Democrat Celina Montoya in District 121.

Allison succeeded former Speaker of the House Joe Straus in a district long held by Republicans that covers parts of north central and northeast San Antonio, Alamo Heights, Terrell Hills and Olmos Park.

The Republican defeated Montoya in the 2018 Midterm Election by 8% of the vote.

According to Allison’s campaign website, his priorities include property taxes, public education and job creation.

Allison said that he “is committed to working tirelessly” to come up with solutions for property taxes, which he said his constituents report being the biggest issue Texas faces.

Allison, a business attorney, touts his conservative values, community service and his record in the Texas Legislature when he served on the Public Education and Public Health committees to win reelection.

He ran unopposed in the March 2020 Republican Primary. He has been endorsed by the San Antonio Express-News.

Montoya easily defeated two opponents in the Democratic Primary, capturing 69% of the vote and avoiding a runoff.

According to Montoya’s campaign website, education, health care and gun safety are among her priorities.

An executive of her family-run business, Montoya said that he would push for an expansion of Medicaid and protecting the Affordable Care Act.

Montoya also advocates for public schools to be funded equitably and fully.

She hopes more campaign cash this time around and the political climate tied to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state and the country will help her score an upset.

According to Texas Elections Commission, Montoya outraised Allison by nearly $150,000 between July 1, 2020, and September 24, 2020.

If Montoya wins the election, she would be the first Democrat, the first Latina and the youngest person to represent District 121, according to her campaign website.