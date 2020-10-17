Renters survey deadline extended to get more feedback from public

The Neighborhood and Housing Services Department (NHSD) for the city of San Antonio has extended its Renters' Commission survey to October 31 in order to gather more input from San Antonians. The survey is available in English and Spanish at www.saspeakup.com.

Staff is currently analyzing local and national strategies to achieve the goal of increased renter representation and planning an engagement effort to involve people impacted by renters' issues into the process, the city said.

“Renters represent many diverse families, including ones who fall within the digital divide,” stated Councilman Roberto Treviño. “This two-week extension will give more residents the opportunity to make their voices heard.”

Renters occupy 46% of the housing units in San Antonio and Median rent in San Antonio increased by 18% since 2010, according to the city. The median household income for renters is $33,690, the city said.

Renter protection issues have risen to the forefront in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Evictions filings have more than tripled in Bexar County since 2010, according to the city.

The City is also hosting focus groups to receive additional input on the proposed Renters' Commission. The survey can be completed online here.