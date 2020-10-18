Immersive art gallery in San Antonio allows adults to ‘feel like kids again’

SAN ANTONIO – Adults have a new place where they can go to relieve some stress and enjoy art at the latest destination in downtown San Antonio.

Hopscotch opened at Travis Park Plaza at 711 Navarro Street last month.

On Friday, co-founder Nicole Jensen joined KSAT for a Q&A to discuss the story behind Hopscotch.

There are 14 installations from more than 40 artists, including local artists.

“So, each room is the piece of art, and a lot of it interacts with the guest, so it changes. You become part of the art installation,” Jensen said.

Jensen said coming up with a name for the immersive art installation was hard, but ultimately decided on Hopscotch because it embodied what she and her co-founder wanted to do.

“You know, we all think of hopscotch as a fun, playful game when you’re a kid. And a lot of the inspiration behind our gallery was that adults don’t really have a lot of spaces where they can just go forget their troubles and feel like kids again and play and interact,” Jensen said.

Hopscotch is adults only after 7 p.m.

During the fall, the gallery is open from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Adults: $24 in advance

Students & seniors (65+): $20 in advance

Military, first responders, health care and teachers: $20 in advance

Children ages 4-13: $15 in advance

Children 3 & under: free

Click here for more information or to buy tickets.

