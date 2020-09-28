Hopscotch immersive art installation opening in San Antonio this week

SAN ANTONIO – Hopscotch is the newest immersive art installation coming to San Antonio.

The 20,000 square foot gallery will open Friday in downtown San Antonio at the Travis Park Plaza Building at 711 Navarro Street.

There will be 14 uniquely curated installations from more than 40 local, national and international artists at the gallery including highlights from San Antonio Street Art Initiative, Gary Sweeney, Amada Miller and more.

Food and beverage options will also be available on-site for guests including eats from local food truck Smack’s Chicken Shack.

“The gallery incorporates the works of artists and artisans into the framework of the space, including stairwells, bathrooms, tilework and more,” according to Hopscotch officials.

Guests will also find a gift shop selling “unique gifts and custom curiosities” in addition to items sold by local artists.

Tickets can be purchased online at letshopscotch.com and advanced ticket purchases are highly recommended to ensure guests can avoid wait times and attend the art installation on their desired date.

Ticket prices, provided by Hopscotch, are expected to be:

Adult Tickets: $23

Senior, Student, Military Tickets: $20

Children’s Tickets (4-13): $15

Children (three and under): free

There will be complimentary three-hour parking validations for Hopscotch guests in the Travis Park Plaza Garage adjacent to the gallery.

During the fall, the gallery will be open from 2 to 11 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays with the last tickets sold on Fridays and Saturdays at 9:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 7:30 p.m.

Worried about COVID-19? Hopscotch provided the following statement:

Hopscotch will be taking enhanced precautions to make sure the experience is safe for both staff and guests—including state of the art automated air decontamination systems, limited touchpoints, mandatory masks and temperature checks for guests and employees, HEPA HVAC filters, professional deep cleans, hand sanitizer stations throughout, limited venue hours and strict capacity limits.

Looking for more things to do? Check out the following articles: