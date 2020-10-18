Suspected drunk driver killed in overnight rollover crash in New Braunfels, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A disturbance involving a suspected drunk driver resulted in a fatal rollover crash in New Braunfels overnight, according to New Braunfels police.

The crash happened around 10:50 p.m., Saturday, near the intersection of Loop 337 and Hanz Drive.

Officers were first dispatched to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Gruene Road, where an allegedly intoxicated man made threats against employees at a business in the area, police said.

When officers approached the man, he then fled on foot into a nearby parking lot and got into a silver Toyota Tacoma.

Despite orders from police to exit the vehicle, the man sped away from the parking spot and nearly struck the officer and other witnesses, according to NBPD.

Officers lost sight of the man and soon began looking for the truck in the surrounding area. The truck was later found at an entrance gate of an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Ranch Parkway.

Police approached the man in the vehicle but again, he refused to exit the truck. The man then reversed at a high rate of speed, again nearly striking the officer, and sped away, according to officials.

The man was traveling south on Loop 337 toward Common Street before striking a white Chevrolet Camaro near Hanz Drive.

The driver of the Camaro, a 19-year-old man, was uninjured in the crash.

However, the truck rolled over from the impact, ejected the driver and caused life-threatening injuries.

Officials began lifesaving measures on the driver of the truck, but the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The victim was identified as Ryan Patrick Ingle.

An autopsy is scheduled and the crash investigation is still ongoing.

