Dirty ice machine, fruit flies lead to violations at North Side gas station

SAN ANTONIO – A north San Antonio gas station racked up a long list of food safety violations last month due to cleanliness issues throughout much of the establishment.

Quick & Easy Stop, located in the 3200 block of Nacogdoches Road, received a health score of 82 after an inspector noted the ice machine had a soiled interior and found fruit flies in the employee restroom.

Staff at the gas station was also using cardboard as lining on the shelves of the walk-in cooler and the walls, floor and sink in a restroom were covered in dirt and dust, city health records show.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Los Balitos Taco Shop, 6446 NW Loop 410, 100

Pho Win, 12830 Silicon Dr., 100

Taurinos Mexican Restaurant, 4416 Callaghan Rd., 100

La Joya Mexican Restaurant, 510 S. General McMullen, 99

Real Pho Restaurant, 11223 Potranco Rd., 98

El Taco Rodeo De Jalisco, 8802 Potranco Rd., 97

Subway, 6811 San Pedro Ave., 95

Arby’s, 9501 San Pedro Ave., 94

IHOP, 739 Hot Wells Blvd., 92

Social Spot, 930 Broadway, 92

Beijing Express, 6215 Pecan Valley Dr., 90

Las Islas Marias, 1527 Hillcrest Dr., 89

Torito Mexican Restaurant, 5314 S. Presa St., 89

Buffet City, 2902 Goliad Rd., 88

Fair Ave. Shell, 418 Fair Ave., 88

Braza Brava Pizzeria Napoletana, 7959 Broadway, 87

Wing Daddy’s Sauce House, 10730 Potranco Rd., 87

Biryani Pot Indian Cuisine, 9386 Huebner Rd., 86

Lupita’s Mexican Restaurant, 5923 Culebra Rd., 85

Quick & Easy Stop, 3279 Nacogdoches Rd., 82

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

