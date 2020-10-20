2 police officers shot in Southwest Houston; suspect in custody, HPD says

HOUSTON – A suspect accused of shooting two Houston police officers is in custody and will be hospitalized, KSAT’s sister station, KPRC-TV, reported.
The two wounded officers were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, KPRC reported.
The shooting started as a disturbance call around 8 a.m., police said. Officers arrived on the scene at an apartment building in the 2600 block of Holly Hall around 9:20 a.m., KPRC reported.
We have had two officers struck by gunfire. Please pray! More to follow.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 20, 2020
HPD Command Staff and PIO en route to 2600 Holly Hall. Preliminary information is that at least one officer is shot. Scene is still active. Please avoid area. Further updates will be tweeted. #hounews pic.twitter.com/CytO85yvT4— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 20, 2020