2 police officers shot in Southwest Houston; suspect in custody, HPD says

Shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Hollyhall

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Texas, police shooting, Houston

HOUSTON – A suspect accused of shooting two Houston police officers is in custody and will be hospitalized, KSAT’s sister station, KPRC-TV, reported.

The two wounded officers were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, KPRC reported.

The shooting started as a disturbance call around 8 a.m., police said. Officers arrived on the scene at an apartment building in the 2600 block of Holly Hall around 9:20 a.m., KPRC reported.

