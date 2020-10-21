BCSO: Motorcyclist found dead in South Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a motorcyclist was found dead late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Highway 16 South near West Jett Road, in South Bexar County.

According to deputies, a driver said they were traveling northbound on Highway 16 when they had to swerve in order to avoid a motorcycle that had wrecked in the middle of the road.

Deputies said during a search they found the motorcyclist not far down the road from the bike, deceased.

Investigators said at this time they do not not why, or how the motorcyclist died.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the Bexar County Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.