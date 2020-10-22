BCSO crews to resume search for remains of missing man believed to be dead on Thursday morning

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office crews searching for the remains of Curtis Perry, who was reported missing in July and is presumed dead, called it a night at around 7:30 p.m. after having no luck finding anything on Wednesday.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Perry was probably killed at another location and then brought to a property on the 300 block of Holmgreen Road on the East Side.

The crews have been searching through the property on Holmgreen Road since Tuesday afternoon. They’ve been using several tools, including a giant excavator, to look for the remains.

“Today, we brought out a couple of canine units from the state police in hopes that maybe they’ll give us more results,” Salazar said.

Some residents living near the location where officials are searching say there has been more violence in the area in recent years, and they’re concerned for their safety.

KSAT looked into the crime around the Holmgreen Road area. From Jan. 1 to Oct. 21, there have been 16 aggravated assaults, one murder and one homicide within a one-mile radius. Last year, within the same months, there were 17 aggravated assaults and two homicides.

BCSO said investigators will be back searching the Holmgreen area on Thursday morning. They will continue searching through Saturday until they find something or rule out that nothing is there.