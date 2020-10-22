KSAT Kids: Today in History, Oct. 22

Today is Thursday, Oct. 22, the 296th day of 2020. There are 70 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

In 1836, Sam Houston was inaugurated as the first constitutionally elected president of the Republic of Texas.

On this date:

In 1797, French balloonist Andre-Jacques Garnerin made the first parachute descent, landing safely from a height of about 3,000 feet over Paris.

In 1811, composer and piano virtuoso Franz Liszt was born in the Hungarian town of Raiding in present-day Austria.

In 1883, the original Metropolitan Opera House in New York held its grand opening with a performance of Gounod’s “Faust.”

In 1906, French post-impressionist painter Paul Cezanne died in Aix-en-Provence at age 67.

In 1934, bank robber Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd was shot to death by federal agents and local police at a farm near East Liverpool, Ohio

1934: In East Liverpool, Ohio, FBI agents and local law officers shoot and kill notorious bank robber Charles Arthur "Pretty Boy" Floyd. (FBI via Wikimedia Commons)

In 1962, in a nationally broadcast address, President John F. Kennedy revealed the presence of Soviet-built missile bases under construction in Cuba and announced a quarantine of all offensive military equipment being shipped to the Communist island nation.

In 1979 the U.S. government allowed the deposed Shah of Iran to travel to New York for medical treatment — a decision that precipitated the Iran hostage crisis.

In 1981, the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization was decertified by the federal government for its strike the previous August.

In 1986, President Reagan signed into law sweeping tax-overhaul legislation.

In 2001, a second Washington, D.C., postal worker, Joseph P. Curseen, died of inhalation anthrax.

In 2002, bus driver Conrad Johnson was shot to death in Aspen Hill, Md., in the final attack carried out by the “Beltway Snipers.”

In 2014, a gunman shot and killed a soldier standing guard at a war memorial in Ottawa, then stormed the Canadian Parliament before he was shot and killed by the usually ceremonial sergeant-at-arms.

Today’s Birthdays:

Actor Christopher Lloyd is 82. Actor Catherine Deneuve is 77. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 68. Rock musician Greg Hawkes is 68. Movie director Bill Condon is 65. Actor Luis Guzman is 64. Actor-writer-producer Todd Graff is 61. Rock musician Cris Kirkwood is 60. Actor-comedian Bob Odenkirk is 58. Olympic gold medal figure skater Brian Boitano is 57. Christian singer TobyMac is 56. Comedian Carlos Mencia is 53. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 52. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 52. Movie director Spike Jonze is 51. Rapper Tracey Lee is 50. Actor Saffron Burrows is 48. Actor Carmen Ejogo is 47. Former MLB player Ichiro Suzuki is 47. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson is 45. Christian rock singer-musician Jon Foreman (Switchfoot) is 44. Actor Michael Fishman is 39. Talk show host Michael Essany is 38. New York Mets infielder Robinson Canó is 38. Rock musician Rickard (correct) Goransson (Carolina Liar) is 37. Rock musician Zac Hanson (Hanson) is 35. Actor Corey Hawkins is 32. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki is 30. Actor Sofia Vassilieva is 28. Actor Elias Harger is 13.