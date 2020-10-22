Man, 51, killed while crossing street on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man, 51, was hit and killed by a car while crossing a road on the West Side, San Antonio police said.

The man was hit while crossing the road at North Zarzamora Street and Culebra Road on Wednesday night.

Police said the driver of the car was traveling east on Culebra Road when they hit the man.

Officers say the driver had the green light across the intersection, but the man was crossing the street without a signal.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the driver of the car did not see the man. The driver is not facing any charges because they stopped and helped the victim, police said.

This is a developing story, and we’ll update this article as additional information becomes available.

