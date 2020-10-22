Man hit by minivan while crossing West Side street, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 60s was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street on the city’s West Side, San Antonio police said.

Officials say the man was hit by a minivan while crossing the road near West Commerce Street and North San Joaquin Avenue.

Police say the man did not use a crosswalk to cross the street.

The victim, who is believed to be homeless, was taken to University Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said he is headed to surgery.

The driver of the minivan stopped to help the man and is not facing charges, police said.

