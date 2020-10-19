Motorcyclist killed in New Braunfels crash, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS – A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV in New Braunfels on Sunday, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

The accident occurred Sunday afternoon in the area of State Highway 46, near Alves Lane, police said.

The man killed was later identified as Gregory Casey of New Braunfels, according to police.

Casey, who was wearing a helmet, crashed into an SUV driven by a 57-year-old woman, police said.

The woman was uninjured in the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Suspected drunk driver killed in overnight rollover crash in New Braunfels, police say