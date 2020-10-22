WATCH: San Antonians discuss their experiences with racism and what they hope the city can do to end discrimination

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This content was created exclusively for KSAT Explains, a weekly streaming show that dives deep into the biggest issues facing San Antonio and South Texas. Watch past episodes here and download the free KSAT-TV app to stay up on the latest.

The city of San Antonio was one of three places in Texas to declare racism a public health crisis this summer.

KSAT brought together three San Antonio residents, Glo Armmer, Pharaoh Clark and Josey Garcia, to discuss their experiences with racism and how they hope the city can tackle racism and inequalities.

You can watch the entire conversation in the player below.