‘Sonic’ the hedgehog finds new home with San Antonio ACS team member

SAN ANTONIO – “Sonic” the hedgehog has found a new place to call home in San Antonio.

Well, not the official cartoon character, but you get the idea.

The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services posted on social media Thursday afternoon, saying a resident found the little hedgehog roaming around her yard.

She was concerned the hedgehog was hurt or lost, so she took him home and posted to her neighborhood page in hopes someone would claim him, ACS officials said.

After receiving no response, ACS sent officers to pick up the hedgehog from the resident’s home and bring him into the shelter.

When we say we help more than just cats and dogs, this is what we mean! 🦔 Recently, a resident found this little... Posted by City of San Antonio Animal Care Services on Thursday, October 22, 2020

The hedgehog was named “Sonic” and he was given a small mammal crate, food and water, according to ACS. Although he was healthy, officials said he was very scared at first.

“Hedgehogs have poor eyesight and heavily rely on their hearing and scent to get around. Sonic was most likely very overwhelmed by all of the new scents and noises he was experiencing during his adventure outside and at the shelter,” ACS officials said in their social media post. “Our Animal Care Attendants paid extra attention to our small friend and handled him with lots of care to make sure he felt as comfortable as possible.”

Fortunately, Sonic’s stay at the shelter wasn’t for long. ACS staff said Sonic caught the eye of one of their team members and he has since been adopted.

“We’re so happy this little guy will be safe and headed to a new home soon,” ACS officials said.

RELATED: Is it a bear? A feral hog? San Antonio police find quite an unexpected animal near park trails