Is it a bear? A feral hog? San Antonio police find quite an unexpected animal near park trails

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not a bear. It’s not a feral hog... so what is it?

San Antonio police had quite an interesting call Saturday afternoon after receiving several reports of a bear sighting on the park trails, just south of Mission Espada.

After arriving on scene, police began searching for the bear on the trail grounds.

Officers said they were called to the area just a day before with a similar report of a bear sighting. However, it turned out to be a feral hog. Officers believed this call would be no different.

About 10 minutes later or so, police said they reached the east side of the creek and that’s when they found what appeared to be the reported bear, at least from a distance.

Once police got closer, they realized it wasn’t a bear at all.

Rather, it was a black, pot-bellied pig.

San Antonio police found a pot-bellied pig near nature trails on the South Side. (San Antonio police)

No one was injured by the pig, or vice versa.

Police waited for it to walk away from the trail before leaving the scene.

If you see a pot-bellied pig, just leave it be. However, if you ever do see a bear, report it to local law enforcement.

