How’d that get up there? Bear helps itself to pecans on Texan’s roof

Lookout Texas homeowners! This is the time of year where you may get quite an unexpected visitor on your roof or even in your trees.

Last Sunday, Texas Parks and Wildlife officials said a game warden was called to a report of a black bear on a resident’s roof in Sanderson, Texas.

Sanderson is located in West Texas about an hour south of Fort Stockton.

The crafty bear was displaying “typical feeding behavior for this time of year” and that it “made the most of the readily available pecans on a resident’s roof,” officials said.

Texans are reminded to limit food attractants around your homes, such as ripe fruit, nuts, pet food, garbage, etc., as it can attract black bears.

All black bear sightings should be reported to local law enforcement and the TPWD. To learn more about where bears have been spotted in Texas, click here.

