Dozens of spices recalled over salmonella concerns

SAN ANTONIO – Check your spice cabinet! Two companies have recalled various dried spices because they could be contaminated with salmonella.

Sauer Brands recalled certain lots of more than two dozen spices by The Spice Hunter, including organic parsley, organic cinnamon, cilantro, black pepper and more. The products come in clear glass jars.

The company’s supplier had notified them about the presence of salmonella in some of the organic parsley. The other spices were recalled out of an abundance of caution because they were manufactured in close proximity to the parsley, the FDA said in its announcement.

No illnesses have been reported. For the list of affected herbs and spices and their best-by dates, visit www.foodsafety.gov.

Red Monkey Foods also recalled certain spices related to salmonella concerns. The recall is for certain lots of organic parsley and Herbes de Provence sold under the brand names Great Value, sold at Walmart, and Cost Plus World Market. No illnesses have been reported.

For specifics related to the recall, visit www.foodsafety.gov.

If you have any of the affected products, you are urged to throw them out or return them to the store.

In other recalls announced by the Consumer Product Safety Commission:

Bed Bath and Beyond recalled 10,000 SALT Lounge Chairs because the lock on the metal frame can disengage. Minor injuries have been reported. The chairs were sold this year and owners can return the chair to the store for a refund or store credit.

More than 162,000 children’s scooters are recalled. They are the Morfboard Skate and Scoot Combo Scooter by Jakks Pacific. The Y handlebar can break, and children can take a tumble. The scooters were sold for more than two years at Target, Walmart, ToysRUs and Amazon.com. Parents can contact the company through www.jakks.com to receive a new handlebar.

Peloton is recalling clip-in pedals fitted on thousands of Peloton bikes sold from 2013 to mid-2016. The pedals can break, causing lacerations to the leg. Some riders have needed stitches. Peloton is notifying customers and will provide new pedals.

