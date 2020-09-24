Saws, bicycles, sports chairs recalled

Before you tackle the trees and landscaping, check to see if your electric saws have been recalled. More than 200,000 electric saws sold at Lowe’s have been recalled for safety reasons. In addition, fabric sports chairs sold at HEB and thousands of bicycles are being pulled from the market.

Kobalt is recalling 150,000 cordless, electric chain saws sold at Lowe’s for the past six years. The problem, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, is that the saws can remain in the “on” position, posing a risk of serious injury. The chain saws are 40-volt lithium ion 12-inch models manufactured from November 2013 through March 2020.

Kobalt is also recalling 106,000 electric, cordless pole saws, also sold exclusively at Lowe’s. The saw may continue running even after the trigger has been released. These are 40-volt lithium ion 8-inch pole saws manufactured from January 2017 through February 2019.

For both saw recalls, owners should contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading at 855-378-8826 or online for a free repair.

Electric bikes are all the buzz in recent months. Now, Pedego is recalling six models because an improperly manufactured electrical cable can cause the bicycle to unexpectedly accelerate.

Affected models are the Interceptor, City Commuter, Boomerang Plus, Ridge Rider, Trail Tracker and Stretch. Owners should contact an authorized dealer for a free repair. For more information, click here.

In another bike recall, Specialized Bicycle Components is pulling nearly 36,000 of its Sirrus, Sirrus X, and Sirrus Sport models from the 2019-2020 model years. The alloy crank arm can disengage, and the rider can lose control. Injuries ranging from road rash to a torn bicep have been reported. For more information, cpsc.gov or specialized.com.

Folding sports chairs sold at HEB last May are recalled.

Caravan Global issued the recall because a plastic bracket can fail and the fabric may rip away from the frame. The chairs are the blue armed/padded bagged chairs with SNY-XZ sewn into the back of the chair. Owners can contact Caravan Global at 877-922-6679 for a refund. More information is available at caravanglobal.com. Click on safety at the bottom of the page.