Man shot by officers after I-35 chase now jailed on multiple charges, Hays County authorities say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot by Hays County authorities during a vehicle pursuit that started on Interstate 35 Monday has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Pollack, 43, was seen driving at a high rate of speed on the interstate and "weaving recklessly” through traffic at the 210-mile marker.

A deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, HCSO said, but Pollack kept driving, initiating a pursuit with deputies and Buda police.

Deputies and police officers were able to stop Pollack’s car on South Loop 4 near Interstate Drive.

Pollack displayed a handgun and officers opened fire, hitting him, according to the HCSO. Deputies said he was transported to an area hospital and discharged on Tuesday.

Pollack was taken to the Hays County Jail and was charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon, according to HCSO.

His bond has been set at $115,000.

Read also: