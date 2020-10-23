Motorcyclist killed after crashing through front door of Northeast Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed when he drove through the front door of a Northeast Side home early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around midnight at a home in the 16600 block of Dolente Road, not far from Nacogdoches Road and Loop 1604.

According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when they went through the front door into an AC closet and into the kitchen. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the two residents in the house were startled, but not harmed.

The name of the man killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.

Police did not give an explanation as to why the accident happened.