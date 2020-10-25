66ºF

Local News

Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 24: Officials report 215 new COVID-19 cases, no new virus-related deaths

Hospitalization numbers saw a slight uptick on Saturday

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: coronavirus, san antonio, Ron Nirenberg, Nelson Wolff
A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 64,476 total COVID-19 cases and 1,232 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Saturday, an increase of 215 new cases.

No new deaths were reported today.

As of Friday, the 7-day moving average of cases is 177.

City officials also reported that 220 patients are hospitalized, 85 are in the intensive care unit and 41 are on ventilators. There are 14% of staffed beds available and 72% of ventilators available.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: