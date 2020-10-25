Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 24: Officials report 215 new COVID-19 cases, no new virus-related deaths

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 64,476 total COVID-19 cases and 1,232 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Saturday, an increase of 215 new cases.

No new deaths were reported today.

As of Friday, the 7-day moving average of cases is 177.

City officials also reported that 220 patients are hospitalized, 85 are in the intensive care unit and 41 are on ventilators. There are 14% of staffed beds available and 72% of ventilators available.