2 men hospitalized after Northeast Side shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two men resulted in a shooting on the Northeast Side, leaving both of them hospitalized, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, near I-35 and Spofford Avenue.

Officials said the two men, both armed with weapons, got into an argument and shot at one another.

One of the men was shot in the torso and sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition, according to police. He’s currently in emergency surgery.

The other man involved was hit in the leg by gunfire and is being taken by EMS to University Hospital for further treatment.

SAPD said the two men knew each other and believe this incident likely stemmed from other altercations they’ve had in the past.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages and the information is subject to change. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED: One killed in shooting by Border Patrol agent in Texas