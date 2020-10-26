81ºF

Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 25: Officials report 140 new COVID-19 cases, no new virus-related deaths

Hospitalization numbers saw a slight uptick on Sunday

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Medical personnel administer COVID-19 testing at a drive-thru site, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in San Antonio. Coronavirus testing in Texas has dropped significantly, mirroring nationwide trends, just as schools reopen and football teams charge ahead with plans to play. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 64,616 total COVID-19 cases and 1,247 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Sunday, an increase of 140 new cases.

No new deaths were reported today; however, 15 deaths that occurred between July 26- October 7, 2020 were added to the total.

As of Friday, the 7-day moving average of cases is 177.

City officials also reported that 237 patients are hospitalized, 87 are in the intensive care unit and 42 are on ventilators. There are 17% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.

