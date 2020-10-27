24 arrested, 12 vehicles towed in 2nd streetracing crackdown overnight, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – More than 20 people were arrested early Tuesday as San Antonio police busted a group of drivers and passengers who allegedly hurled rocks and bottles at officers and caused multiple traffic violations the night before.

Officials with SAPD said 24 suspects were arrested after the group was found around 12:15 a.m. in a parking lot in the 600 block of West Theo.

A total of 33 charges were handed down, police said, and 12 vehicles were towed.

According to a preliminary report, the group had planned on meeting at various places.

The night before, they allegedly committed multiple traffic violations by blocking off intersections and driving in doughnuts.

The group was also seen throwing rocks and bottles at police squad cars and damaging property, the report said.

This was one of two crackdowns on illegal street racing that took place overnight, according to police.

At least eight people were arrested when officers arrived at the parking lot of the Bexar County Academy around 11 p.m. Monday and reportedly found more than 100 cars gathered there.

That group was allegedly racing, spinning and drifting on the parking lot.

Read also: