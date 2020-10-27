SAPD: More than 8 people arrested after street racing on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – More than eight people have been arrested following illegal street racing on the city’s Northwest Side late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

According to police, around 11 p.m. officers found more than 100 vehicles in the parking lot of Bexar County Academy not only racing but doing doughnuts and drifting.

Police said when officers arrived the vehicles fled, but one of the cars, however, hit a police cruiser while leaving and the driver was apprehended.

Authorities said in all, they took more than eight people into custody following the night’s street racing. It was the second group of racers arrested last night.

SAPD said officers in the police vehicle also had eggs thrown at them. Police said they expected to make more arrests regarding the incident.