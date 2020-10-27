Charges dropped for at least 15 suspects after SAPD street racing crackdown

SAN ANTONIO – Hours after 24 people were arrested by San Antonio police during a street racing enforcement effort, at least 15 of those arrested have seen their charges dropped, according to documents obtained by KSAT.

Tuesday morning, officials with SAPD said two dozen people were arrested throughout the city. They were accused of hurling rocks and bottles at officers as well as multiple traffic violations.

Some of those arrests took place in a parking lot in the 600 block of West Theo on the city’s South Side after midnight. The group was also seen throwing rocks and bottles at police squad cars and damaging property, the report said.

A total of 33 charges were handed down, police said, and 12 vehicles were towed. Police did not name the suspects or specify the charges but indicated that the bulk of charges included riot participation.

The records obtained by KSAT showed that 15 of the people charged with riot participation saw their charges dismissed. According to those documents, police reports did not indicate details that linked the suspects to the offenses. Police did not respond to requests about the discrepancy on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office would not comment on the rejections but said the cases may be refiled by San Antonio police.

“Because all of these cases, including those rejected for further investigation at magistration, could potentially be refiled and prosecuted we can make no further comment,” spokesperson Nicole Perez said.

Street racing has caused problems in San Antonio for the past few weeks.

On Monday night, police responded to the parking lot of the Bexar County Academy, where they found more than 100 cars gathered there. That group was allegedly racing, spinning and drifting on the parking lot.

