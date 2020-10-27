‘This person needs to turn themselves in’: Family urges driver in fatal hit-and-run on South Side to come forward

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who they say left the scene of a fatal car crash over the weekend.

The family of Alex Reyna, 24, says he was killed while on the way to work Saturday.

Maria De La Luz Guerrero-Reyna, Reyna’s wife, said she talked to him for the last time before the fatal car crash.

“He gave me a kiss goodbye and told us, ‘Baby I love you. I’ll see you later,’” Guerrero-Reyna said.

Police said around 7:40 a.m. Saturday, Reyna was driving west on I-10, near the I-37 interchange, when a woman in a 1997 green Honda SUV switched lanes to pass him and the vehicles collided.

Reyna’s Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into a large metal sign, killing him on impact, police said. The Honda SUV crashed into a guardrail, and the driver walked away from the scene.

Lucilla Reyna, Alex’s mother, said whoever was responsible should come forward to police.

“This person needs to turn themselves in,” Lucilla said.

Alex Reyna was a family man and held his family close, Lucilla said. Now, his six-month-old daughter and pregnant wife will never see him again.

Guerrero-Reyna said she wants to see justice for her husband and hopes their family can find peace in the aftermath.

Alex Reyna’s family will be hosting a fundraiser this weekend, and his funeral is set to be held next week.

The woman who fled the scene is expected to be charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, according to police.

If you have any information, call San Antonio police at 210-207-7273.

Related: SAPD: 4 people including child found shot inside SUV that crashed into South side home