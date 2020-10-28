Bexar County residents being targeted in new phone scam, BSCO warns

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about another phone scam that is targeting residents.

Scammers are calling people and pretending to be from Bexar County offices with numbers that show up on the caller ID similar to 210-335-XXXX.

Deputies say that the scammers are soliciting debt consolidation plans, accounting services and asking for payment or monies owed to the County for various reasons.

In some cases, scammers have asked residents to purchase pre-paid gift cards and provide them with the number and PIN number on the back of the gift card.

Bexar County does not call residents to collect fines or penalties, or for payments for outstanding warrants.

“The County also does not solicit debt consolidation programs or other accounting services. Residents should never pay using a pre-paid debit card, gift card or money card obtained at a retail store,” BSCO deputies warn.

What should you do if you receive a call from a scammer pretending to be with Bexar County?

Hang up.

Record the phone number the person is telling you to call back - do not trust that the number is a Bexar County number because it probably isn’t.

Call 210-335-2011 to verify the call or visit www.bexar.org

If you feel you have fallen victim to a scam, call local law enforcement.

For more information on County offices and services, please call 210-335-2011 or visit https://www.bexar.org.

