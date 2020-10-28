‘Russell Rush Haunted Tour’ releases 13th season with lost episode

SAN ANTONIO – For the past 13 years, 96.1 NOW radio host Russell Rush has been traveling across the state and entering some of the most haunted places.

He says it all started as a joke as he was hoping to just follow around some local ghost hunters and poke fun at them.

“When we got there they were like, ‘I think I just heard something say Russell’s name,’ and I was like ‘hold on, wait a minute is this real,’" Rush said.

From that point on he was hooked and the Russell Rush Haunted Tour began with his team visiting reported haunted locations every year.

From whispers, footsteps, and ghostly figures --they have seen it all.

This year, because of the pandemic, they didn’t get to visit a new place, but they released three new episodes looking back at the scariest episodes from the past and released a lost episode.

“There is an episode that we shot about a decade ago at Hot Wheels hotel on the South Side, and something happened to the video when we uploaded it had just completely vanished," Rush said. “All of a sudden during the pandemic, we pulled the video up and there it was.”

That episode and more can be found a russellrushhauntedtour.com, and all episodes can currently be seen on the KSAT streaming app.

