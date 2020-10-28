San Antonio dulcerias, mangonada shop owners say business is booming

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This content was created exclusively for KSAT Explains, a weekly streaming show that dives deep into the biggest issues facing San Antonio and South Texas. Watch past episodes here and download the free KSAT-TV app to stay up on the latest.

Mexican candy is one of a kind and it seems its popularity is growing.

Breweries, restaurants and bars are now starting to implement the flavors of Mexican candy, which in return, helps local candy shops like Alamo Candy Company and La Dulceria.

Diego Venado and his wife, Brenda, are the owners of La Dulceria located at the intersection of Blanco and Basse roads.

When he opened his store three years ago, his customers told him there was a need for a Mexican candy store in the area. They recently opened a second location in Austin.

The owner of Las Mangonadas Ice Cream Shop, which is located at the corner of Culebra Road and San Joaquin Avenue, said his business is also doing well.

“Most of the people say this is the best mangonada they tried before,” said Thelma Rodriguez, who has been working at the shop since it opened three years ago.

Mangonagas are their number one sellers, but if that’s not your jam, they also sell aguas frescas, more than 20 different flavors of homemade ice cream and 40 different flavors of paletas.

A second location in Austin is also in the works.