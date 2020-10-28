San Antonio family wins Halloween with cutest ‘Tiger King’ costumes you’ll see this year

SAN ANTONIO – Chances are you’re going to see a lot of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin lookalikes this Halloween. “Tiger King” -- this year’s Netflix phenomenon -- is expected to be the top costume inspiration in 2020.

However, we’re pretty certain that you won’t see an interpretation quite as adorable as the Weaver family’s version.

Tom and Tessie Weaver love Halloween (and Netflix). For the past couple of years, they’ve gone into the Upside Down with some very elaborate “Stranger Things” recreations at their home. But since 2020 has turned everything upside down due to COVID-19, they decided to go a different direction this year.

With five children, it’s not like the Weavers have a lot of spare time, but they managed to put together some very adorable Tiger King costumes with Grace (12) dressed up as Joe Exotic, Ellie (6) as Baskin and their three-month-old triplets as the tigers that Joe and Baskin fight over.

Tessie Weaver said they decided to try for a third child last winter. They had no fertility assistance so it was “the shock of a lifetime” to find out they were expecting not only their third child but their fourth and fifth as well.

Josephine, Penelope and Charlotte were born in July.

“One of our favorite quotes from the show is, ‘We are never going to financially recover from this.' We have said it many times since finding out we were expecting triplets," Weaver said.

And while the Weavers may feel like their home is a bit of a zoo sometimes, at least there is plenty of cuteness and lots of cuddles.

Bravo, Weavers! You’ve definitely got some cool cats and kittens in your crew.

Click through the gallery above to see more photos of the Weavers in their “Tiger King” costumes.

