Thieves fail in attempt to break into ATM at Chase Bank, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for several men who tried to break into an ATM early Friday morning.

The attempted robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. at a Chase Bank in the 12500 block of Northwest Military Highway, not far from Wurzbach Parkway on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the men tried to break into an ATM, breaking the outer shell of the machine but were unable to get any of the cash.

Police said some witnesses called in the robbery from a nearby Starbucks and that may have spooked the suspects, who fled the scene.

Investigators say the men may have had a rope or chain attached to a truck and tried to yank the ATM off the front.

Officers searched the location, but were unable to locate the men.

Police said they are now waiting on a key holder to review surveillance video. There is no description of the men’s vehicle.