Spending meaningful time sitting down could actually benefit seniors' cognitive function, study says

We’re used to hearing that sitting for long periods of time can negatively affect your health, but a new study published in Consumer Affairs explored how spending meaningful time sitting down could actually benefit seniors' cognitive function.

The study was made by researchers from Colorado State University.

The study says while physical activity is important for older peoples' overall wellness, taking time to sit down isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Researchers said skills in general knowledge and vocabulary were higher for people who spent more time sitting, whereas problem solving and reasoning skills were higher for those who exercised regularly. But of course, there’s a difference between being a couch potato and taking sedentary time.

The study suggests keeping the mind active, even while sitting, can lead to strong cognitive abilities. Also, those who were more active had sharpened different skills than those who were less active.

While researchers aren’t encouraging people to spend more time on the couch, they do suggest keeping your brain active while sitting down.

RELATED: 6 items that reinvent relaxation