6 items that reinvent relaxation

SAN ANTONIO – Sometimes all we need is a good soak to melt away our everyday stress. Bath time should be the most relaxing time of the day, so here are a few items that’ll upgrade your bath time routine to absolute perfection.

“Empower your mood and strengthen your mental energy. Flower essence users find their ability to curb negative thoughts and emotions the biggest benefit. Formulated by a psychologist and certified flower essence therapist, The Flower Apothecary offers the essence blends that help you live your best life.”

Price: $17-$27

Developed by Nadia Ameri, an educational psychologist that became a certified Bach Foundation Registered Practitioner. These are not essential oils but flower essence blends combined with cell salts and gem quartz depending on the essence. Cell salts and essences of flowers help melt away the stress of the day, and the mists really set the mood for a relaxing bath.

Price: Varies

While you’re soaking in the tub, don’t forget to pamper yourself from head to toe with products from Candy Coat’s collections of polish, scrubs, soothing jelly and more. Before painting your nails, use the milky cuticle remover. For your feet, indulge in Candy Coat’s Rose Jelly Soothing Gel. The Rose Jelly soothing formula rapidly absorbs into the skin bringing instant relief as it freshens and relaxes feet.

Price: $46.95

It is a three-in-one device that can be set to humidify a room, and it has an extra chamber to warm towels for refreshment. Pure Daily Care Nanosteamer’s benefits include up to ten times improved blood circulation. It improves cell vitality and oxygen absorption through the skin for a healthier younger looking complexion. It promotes drainage of sinuses and airways for overall improved well-being.

Lavender Night Crème Price: $34.

Apply this product in the evening to a clean face and neck, let it soak in while you are relaxing in the bath. It will hydrate and tackle inflammation, soothe irritation and soften fine lines. This product is infused with Peony Flower and Hyaluronic Acid, MOE delivers everything you need to say “I woke up like this.” All Namaka Skin products are Vegan, Paraben-free, Sulfate-free and are made in the U.S.

This fizzy and vibrant bath bomb contains 100 mg of broad-spectrum CBD to induce a spa-like relaxation with every soak, and it has a ton of clinically proven health benefits. Use this bath bomb to breathe easier, relieve muscle-aches and moisturize skin in the bath.

Price $79

The Bath Bean is a luxury accessory designed to keep you in one spot while bathing. The comfy pad simply suctions to the bottom of the tub. Plus, the Bath Bean is dishwasher safe, easy to use, easy to remove, eliminates body tension and improves the bathing experience.