John Marr SA Live Producer

John is a multi-media producer who currently shoots, edits, coordinates segments and field produces for the live show. Some of his favorite projects include shooting with Jack Hanna for Wild Wednesdays, the zip lining, gliding and indoor skydiving Big Adventures and being perched up in the cherry picker lift as the crew’s aerial photographer during SA Live’s annual Cattle Drive Special. If you watch closely, you will often catch John dancing at the very end of the live show. John’s passion for visual storytelling started at a young age. In college he earned a BS in Digital Media Production with an emphasis in Film from the University of Central Missouri. During that time, he helped found the Filmmakers and Actors Coalition at UCM, and later become president. He started his media career in college as a producer at KMOS-TV, a PBS affiliate. John lives in Austin with his wife Amber. They enjoy trying new restaurants, food trucks and exploring South Texas. You can send him story ideas via email at jmarr@ksat.com.