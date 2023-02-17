As seen on SA Live - Friday, February 17, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we make over-the-top hot dogs, visit a “Mexican Snack Bar”, check out the new Pinstack location and eat some Girl Scout cookies! Plus, we put together a list of events happening around town.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plans to be present at the XFL season opener this Sunday. Johnson tweeted he will be at four games this weekend, and it has San Antonio buzzing about it! So for our question of the day, we want to know which celebrity you would like to run into here in the Alamo City?

El Chunky shares the “chunkiest” hotdogs in town. This is a thought to chew on, all of their over-the-top hot dogs are nine inches long.

Jen Tobias-Struski visits Tito’s Mexican Snack Bar to try their mangonadas, empanadas and much more.

Plus, it’s an all-new Fri-Yay segment inside the largest PINSTACK location at 54,000 square feet, featuring 28 state-of-the-art bowling lanesand an array of indoor games and attractions.

It’s Girl Scout cookie season and we get a taste test of the Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Fest. Hops and Hounds has joined the flavor fest fun with drinks.

There’s a lot happening around town, we put together a list of events for you to enjoy: The San Antonio Stock Show Rodeo events, The Simon & Garfunkel Story performing at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, Bud Light Mardi Gras Festival & River Parade, Mardi Paws 2023 and the UTSA art show – “reflections into the formidable”

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.