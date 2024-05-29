87º
As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, May 29, 2024

On stage with Disney’s “Frozen the Broadway Musical”, a must-visit summer hang-out spot, celebrating a local Filipino restaurant & more

John Marr, SA Live Producer

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it’s chills & thrills! On stage with Disney’s “Frozen the Broadway Musical”, a must-visit summer hang-out spot, we celebrate a local Filipino restaurant & more.

What is at the top of your summer to-do list? Share your answer here and look for it today on the show.

Go behind the scenes of the Broadway hit and meet the stars of Disney’s “Frozen the Musical”

Grab your friends and head to Backyard On Broadway, it’s a hang-out spot that’s got a menu perfect for summer vibes.

Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month is still going strong, and help Kabayan Kusina, a local Filipino restaurant, celebrate its 1st anniversary!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the entire show in the video below.

John has worked his way through the ranks at SA Live. He started as an intern with the show in 2015, and joined the team full time as a photographer in 2017.

